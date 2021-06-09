SYKES ist ein multinationales Unternehmen, welches sich auf outgesourcte Call-Center-Dienste verschiedener Kund:innen spezialisiert hat. Die Firma bietet zum Beispiel PlayStation und Sonos ihre Dienste an. Die neoliberale Praxis, aus den ausgelagerten Bereichen anderer Unternehmen Kapital zu schlagen, funktioniert auch über die Ausbeutung der Angestellten, die unter einem enormen Arbeitsdruck stehen. Global betrifft diese Unternehmenspraxis 55.000 Angestellte. Daher ist es gut, wenn viele um ihren Lohn geprellte Menschen sich wehren. In Berlin hat sich dazu eine Betriebsgruppe bei SYKES gegründet. Nach der erfolgreichen Lohnklage von Joe aus Berlin, hat er uns ein Interview gegeben.

DA: Kannst du zunächst ein wenig über den Arbeitsalltag bei SYKES berichten?

J: Die Agents müssen sich genau zu der Zeit an die Leitung anschließen, zu der sie ihre Schicht beginnen sollen. Das bedeutet, dass wir 10 Minuten vorher anfangen müssen, weil es eine Weile dauert, bis die Verbindung hergestellt ist (sowohl im Büro als auch vom Home-Office aus). Diese Zeit ist unbezahlt (obwohl etwas zusätzliche Pausenzeit als Entschädigung gegeben wird).

Wenn du dann in der Leitung bist und Glück hast und niemand anruft, kannst du dich beeilen, um eine Pause zu beantragen: ja, jeden Tag muss die Pause beantragt und von der Teamleitung genehmigt werden (manche Arbeiter:innen kommen sogar früher, um sicher zu sein, dass sie die Pause bekommen, wenn sie sie wollen). Dieser Prozess des Beantragens der Pause ist wie ein Wettbewerb, denn die Priorität des Unternehmens ist es, dass immer genug Agents in der Schlange sind, und nicht, dass die Agents ihre Pausen haben, wenn sie sie zum Ausruhen brauchen.

Die Menge der Arbeit variiert sehr stark zwischen den Teams. Einige Teams erhalten nur sehr wenige Anrufe während des Tages und sie haben jede Menge Leerlaufzeit. Andere Teams arbeiten nonstop, nach einem Anruf wartet schon der nächste. Wie auch immer, es gibt viele Aufgaben (E-Mails, Chats, Rückrufe, etc.) während der Leerlaufzeit zu erledigen. Aber selbst wenn es nichts mehr zu tun gibt und niemand anruft, müssen die Agents in der Leitung bleiben, ohne etwas zu tun.

Die Agents sollen ihre Pause machen, wenn ein Fenster auftaucht. Das Problem ist, dass dieses Fenster manchmal nicht erscheint (auch wenn man 5 Stunden nonstop vor dem Computer gearbeitet hat).

DA: Wie lange warst du in der Firma?

J: Ich habe nur 1 1/2 Monate dort gearbeitet.

DA: Hattest du einen befristeten Vertrag? Was für eine Art von Beschäftigungsverhältnis war das?

J: Alle Arbeiter:innen fangen mit einem befristeten Vertrag an. Alle haben in den ersten 2 Jahren einen befristeten Vertrag.

DA: SYKES hat viele Kunden, wie Sonos oder PlayStation. Wird immer für dieselbe Firma gearbeitet?

J: Jede:r Agent arbeitet für einen Kunden. Allerdings wechseln die Mitarbeiter:innen manchmal die Kunden nach einiger Zeit.

DA: Wie kam es zu der Kündigung?

J: Ich habe wegen des Stresses gekündigt. Es war sehr anstrengend, besonders wegen der Probleme mit den Pausen. Das hat sich auf meine Gesundheit ausgewirkt und mein Arzt empfahl mir, den Job zu wechseln.

DA: Wie war die Situation, nachdem du gekündigt hattest?

J: Nachdem ich gekündigt hatte, zahlten sie meine Überstunden nicht aus, sie haben den Resturlaub nicht bezahlt und sie haben mir das Empfehlungsschreiben nicht geschickt. Außerdem haben sie die mir zustehenden Bonusprämien nicht ausgezahlt.

DA: Wie lange hat der ganze Prozess gedauert?

J: Wir haben uns in der FAU Berlin entschieden, ohne Anwalt vor Gericht zu gehen, da wir dachten, dass der Fall klar und einfach genug war, um ihn zu bewältigen (und natürlich gibt es in der Gewerkschaft tolle Genoss:innen mit viel Wissen!) und wir wollten ja auch etwas lernen. Das hat es wahrscheinlich beschleunigt, so dass es insgesamt weniger als 6 Monate gedauert hat.

DA: Hast du noch Kontakt zu Kolleg:innen?

J: Ja, ich bin immer noch in Kontakt mit ehemaligen Kolleg:innen und wir haben eine FAU-Betriebsgruppe bei SYKES gegründet. Das Ziel ist es, eine Anlaufstelle für Arbeitnehmer:innen zu sein, die Fragen haben über ihre Situation (zum Beispiel haben alle Probleme mit der Auszahlung der Prämie). Es muss Vertreter:innen geben, die gegen den Druck der Chefs und Vorgesetzten ein Ort für die Organisierung der Belegschaft sind.

Aus meiner Sicht ist das langfristige Ziel die Verbesserung der Arbeitsbedingungen, einschließlich mehr Würde und Demokratie am Arbeitsplatz und mehr Sicherheit in den Verträgen. Aber um das zu erreichen, brauchen wir mehr Arbeiter:innen, die sich uns anschließen!

Exploited at SYKES

An interview about a successful wage claim against the multinational call center company SYKES.

SYKES is a multinational company that specializes in outsourced call center services for various customers. The company offers its services to PlayStation and Sonos, for example. The neoliberal practice of capitalizing on the outsourced areas of other companies works through the exploitation of employees, who are under enormous work pressure. Globally, this corporate practice affects 55,000 employees. It is therefore a good thing that many people who have been cheated out of their wages are fighting back. In Berlin, a workplace group has been formed at SYKES. After the successful wage claim by Joe from Berlin, he gave us an interview.

DA: Can you explain the daily work routine at SYKES?

J: Agents have to connect to the line at the exact time that they are supposed to start their shift. This means that we have to start 10 minutes before, because it takes a while to connect to the line (both in the office and from home office). This time is unpaid (although they give some extra break time in compensation).

Then, once in the line, if you are lucky and no one is calling, you can start rushing to request your break: yes, every day the break has to be reserved and approved by your team manager (some workers even come earlier to be sure to have the break when they want it). This process of asking for the break is like a competition, because the priority of the company is that there are always enough agents in the line, and not that the agents have their breaks when they need it to rest.

The amount of work varies a lot among teams. Some teams receive very few calls during the day, and they have tons of idle time. Other teams work non stop, after a call the next one is waiting. Anyways, there are lots of tasks to do (emails, chats, callbacks, etc.) during the idle time. But even if there is nothing left to do and nobody is calling, agents have to stay in the line without doing anything.

Agents are supposed to take their break when a window pops up. The problem is that sometimes this window doesn’t appear (even if you have been working for 5 hours non stop in front of the computer).

DA: For how long you‘ve been in the company?

J: I only worked there 1 month and a half.

DA: Did you have an temporary contract there? What kind of employment were you in?

J: All workers start with a temporary contract. Everybody has a temporary contract during the first 2 years.

DA: SYKES has a lot of customers.. Are you working for the same company all the time as an callcenteragent? or is the service you have to provide for all the companys that SYKES have contracts with?

J: Each agent works for a customer. However, sometimes workers change of customer after some time.

DA: Did you quit because of the working conditions?

J: I quit because of the stress. It was very exhausting, specially because of the problems with the breaks. It was affecting my health and my doctor recommended me to change the job.

DA: How was the situation after you quit? What were your demands?

J: After quitting they didn’t pay my extra hours, they didn’t pay the remaining holidays and they didn’t send me the recommendation letter. Moreover, they didn’t pay me the performance bonuses that corresponded to me.

DA: How long did the whole process take?

J: We decided in FAU Berlin to go to courts without a lawyer, as we thought that the case was clear and easy enough to be able to manage it (and of course there are great comrades in the union with a lot of knowledge!), and we also wanted to learn. This made it probably faster, so in total it lasted less than 6 months.

DA: Are you still in contact with some colleges?

J: Yes, I’m still in contact and we created a FAU-Betriebsgruppe in SYKES. The aim is to be a contact point for workers who may have questions about their situation (for example everybody has problems with the payment of the bonus), to support agents against the pressure of your bosses and superiors, and to be a place for organizing the workforce: from my point of view, the long term goal is to improve the working conditions, including more dignity and democracy in the workplace, and more security in the contracts. But to reach that, we need more workers to join us!